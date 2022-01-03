Mohallah Sethian & Gor Khatri impress LG minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday visited houses at historical Mohallah Sethian and Gor Khatri Archeological Complex inside the Walled City of Peshawar.

He saw different parts of this historical heritage and got acquainted with its historical and cultural significance, said a handout.

The Archeology Department officials told the minister there are seven historical South Asian mansions in Mohallah Sethian which were built by the wealthy Sethi family in the 19th century who played a key role in the economic stability of Peshawar.

The buildings were built with elaborate wooden carvings, reminiscent of the ancient culture of Central Asia.

The minister expressed special interest in the old fire-brigade engine parked at Gor Khatri which has been restored to its original condition.

Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur acknowledged the efforts of Archaeology Department in restoring the historical and cultural heritage KP.