Trekkers throng Siran valley amid snowfall

MANSEHRA: Trekkers and mountaineers have rushed to the scenic Siran valley to enjoy the adventurous journey on snow-clad meadows and treks following the recent snowfall there.

“The Siran valley is a heaven on earth and its natural essence becomes more attractive and charming after the snowfall,” Nayyar Shahzad, a trekker, told reporters here on Sunday.

The trekkers and mountaineers from the Hazara division and the rest of the country started the adventurous trip from Jabori to Munda Gucha and then onwards to Galli and Khori meadows and peaks in the Siran valley. He said though these are high mountainous treks, the freshwater springs, waterfalls and thick forests amused the trekkers.

Shahzada said that thick forests in the upper parts of the Siran valley were known for the flora and fauna but tourists also rush there in the summer to enjoy its natural beauty.

“The tourists and adventurists still thronging to enjoy the snow-clad mountains and meadows stretched over a wide area,” he said.

He said that apart from Galli and Khori meadows, the trekkers were holding their adventurous journeys in Musa Da Massala, Tiger peak, Sohni Sar, Dogha, Kayan, Khtarian, Arshi, Titeri, Ram Galli, Kopra, Kalo, Kalus and Mhund Ghallu to enjoy the snow-clad mountains in these destinations.