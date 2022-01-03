Trials for National Kickboxing Championship

PESHAWAR: Trials for the National Kickboxing Championship were held at Peshawar Sports Complex here on Sunday wherein more than 100 players turned up.

A large number of players from Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Hazara and Malakand regions participated in the trials the championship, which is to be held in Lahore in February this year.

Mian Waheed, president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Association, said that KP Kickboxing Association was working hard to promote kickboxing in all districts and divisions of KP and establish more and more clubs and provide training to the trainees under the supervision of qualified coaches.