Four die in Khyber incidents

JAMRUD: Four people were killed in two separate incidents in Khyber tribal district, local sources said on Sunday.

In the Bazaar area of Tirah valley, the roof of a room of a house collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, leaving a woman and two children dead.

In another incident at the Torkham border, the driver of an excavator died while he was digging a mountain when a mudslide fell on him. The driver was said to be from the Bajaur tribal district. Locals recovered the body and handed him over to the bereaved family.