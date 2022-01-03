Four die in Khyber incidents

JAMRUD: Four people were killed in two separate incidents in Khyber tribal district, local sources said on Sunday.
In the Bazaar area of Tirah valley, the roof of a room of a house collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, leaving a woman and two children dead.
In another incident at the Torkham border, the driver of an excavator died while he was digging a mountain when a mudslide fell on him. The driver was said to be from the Bajaur tribal district. Locals recovered the body and handed him over to the bereaved family.
LAKKI MARWAT: A student of a local seminary allegedly committed suicide after killing another student in Tup...
CHITRAL: Two young men were found dead in the guardroom of a telephone company at tourist resort Barmoghlasht near the...
HANGU: The relatives and other citizens staged a protest against the alleged murder of a resident by police during a...
MARDAN: The district police have arrested 2806 proclaimed offenders along with arms and ammunition under the National...
PESHAWAR: An official of the Excise and Narcotics Control Department was arrested in the provincial capital on Sunday...
PESHAWAR: The KP government has set minimum wage but a majority of the sectors are paying far below amount to their...
Comments