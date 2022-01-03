Amir Muqam sees PMLN’s vote bank up

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial President Amir Muqam on Sunday said the vote-bank of the party had increased in the recent local government polls compared to the 2018 general election. A press release said that he was speaking at a meeting of PMLN office-bearers from the 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PMLN General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Information Secretary Ikhtiar Wali Khan, President of Women’s Wing Sobia Khan and others were also present.

The candidates for the local government elections, newly elected representatives of the local government and other party office-bearers also spoke at the meeting.

Amir Muqam said the party workers had been mobilized for the next phase of the local government election. He said action would be taken against the ones violating party discipline.

He said only PMLN under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. The PMLN, he added, was working to promote national interests.

Amir Muqam urged the workers to convey Nawaz Sharif’s message to every household and get ready for the next phase of the local government elections to show good results.

He hoped the PMLN would win the next general election with a heavy mandate to form its government.