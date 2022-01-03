Former SVP FPCCI lauds FBR for higher revenue collection

KARACHI: Former senior vice president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig congratulated Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq and his team for 32 percent increase in revenue collection during the first half of FY22.
FBR exceeded the target by Rs 287 billion as it collected Rs2920 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year. Dr. Baig lauded FBR’s continuous growth in revenue collection, surpassing the given targets and payments of highest rebate & refunds during the period.
