60 test positive for Covid-19 in twin cities, hinting at another spike

Islamabad: As many as 60 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a day hinting towards another possible spike in the number of cases as it is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported from the region in a day in the last two months.

It is also worth mentioning that in the last two days, as many as 102 new patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 from this region of the country making an average of 56 cases per day that was below 40 in the last one-and-a-half months or so.

Alarming is the fact that the majority of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 in this region of the country are from the federal capital from where well over 60 cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported in the last week. The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed positive from ICT on December 25.

Of 102 new cases reported from the twin cities in the last 48 hours, as many as 102 are from ICT and 10 from Rawalpindi district while of 60 patients reported in the last 24 hours, 54 are from ICT and only six are from Rawalpindi.

No death due to coronavirus illness, however, was reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last two days. It is important that out of a total of 145,255 patients so far reported from the twin cities, 2,190 patients had already lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that confirmation of 54 new patients positive for coronavirus illness from the federal capital in the last 24 hours took the tally to 108,720 of which 967 patients died of the illness and 107406 had recovered.

It is also alarming that the number of active cases of infection from ICT is once again on the rise as it has jumped to 347 on Sunday after the addition of 24 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 36535 patients have so far been reported of which 1,223 have lost their lives while 35,233 have recovered from the illness. On Sunday, there were a total of 79 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which 13 patients were hospitalised while 66 were in isolation at their homes.