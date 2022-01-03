Nine gamblers held in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs20,500 stake money, two mobile phones, and valuables from their possession here Sunday, the police spokesman said. Race Course Police arrested seven gamblers identified as Raza, Wajid, Shahzeb, Usman, Ishtiaq, Nadir, and Kabir Khan while Pirwadhai Police arrested Bilal and Noman.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation. Divisional SPs said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
