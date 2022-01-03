Three killed in Takhtbhai road accident

TAKHTBHAI: Three persons, including a staff member of Rescue 1122, were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident at Salim Khan Stop near here on Sunday.

Locals said that three persons identified as Talhah, a storekeeper at Rescue 1122, Hamza and Raid Khan were standing on a roadside when a speeding car struck them at Salim Khan Stop. They said that all three were killed on the spot.

Three other persons, whose names could not be ascertained, also sustained injuries after the car hit them.

Soon after the accident, the Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the Mardan Medical Complex. It was learnt that the dead and injured belonged to the same family.