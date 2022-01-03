EPA approves 10 mega projects for capital

Islamabad: Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has issued environmental approvals to 10 mega-projects of the federal capital after the due fulfilment of codal formalities and holding of public hearings during 2021.

The projects included housing societies, malls, roads, etc., whereas public hearings of an additional 11 projects were scheduled to be held in January and February 2022, an official of the environmental watchdog told this agency while elaborating the agency’s performance last year.

As part of Pak-EPA’s EIA/IEE Regulations 2000, prior to commencement of any project in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), a detailed report must be submitted to Pak-EPA detailing the environmental impacts of the project and mitigation measures to be taken, she added.

The Pak-EPA while imposing a ban on single-use polythene bags during the pressing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, imposed fines worth Rs560,000 for violation of the ban in the said time.

During the same year, the Agency confiscated more than 500kg of polythene plastic bags that were illegally sold in the market. The federal Agency further imposed administrative penalties of Rs3.7 million during the year for violating Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 and rules and regulations made under it.

She added that to enforce compliance with environmental law, the agency issued 88 legal notices and 37 factories, plants, and brick kilns were sealed through the issuance of Environmental Protection Order (EPO) in 2021.