Exports recorded 25pc rise in first half of current fiscal: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the country’s exports had reached $15.125 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year, posting a record increase of 25 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, this record growth had been achieved due to the special measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister tweeted.

He said that during the first six months of the last fiscal year, the exports stood at $12.110, while in December only, the exports remained at $2.761 billion with 32 percent surge as compared to the same month of the fiscal year 2020-21.

He said that if the exports continued to increase with the same pace, the country would witness the history’s highest-ever growth of $30 billion in this sector by the end of the current fiscal year. The minister regretted that the exports sector faced destruction due to the wrong economic policies introduced by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.