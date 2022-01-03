Daily Covid cases in Saudi Arabia, UAE continue to climb

JEDDAH: Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have climbed above 1,000 for the first time since August, while daily infections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) haven crossed the 2,500-level, a British wire service reported on Sunday.

Authorities in the two Gulf Arab states did not break down the cases by Covid-19 variant. Both countries confirmed their first known case of the Omicron variant in early December. Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf state with a population of around 30 million, on Sunday registered 1,024 new coronavirus infections and one death. Daily cases had fallen below 100 in September. Neighbouring UAE, a tourism and commercial hub now marking its peak tourism season and hosting a world fair, announced 2,600 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.

The UAE said it would ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan 10 and that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The latest daily Covid figures are still below a peak of nearly 4,000 hit in the UAE last January when visitors flocked to the country, and a record of over 4,700 in Saudi Arabia in June 2020, according to Reuters data.