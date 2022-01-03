Removing Sindh municipal agencies’ powers to endanger Federation: Asad

KARACHI: Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has said that due legal action will be taken on the issue of wheat theft in Sindh and this issue will also be taken up in the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Asad Umar said the investigation conducted by the National Accountability Bureau had shown that wheat of Rs20 billion had been stolen in Sindh. “I don’t know whether mice have eaten this wheat, this issue will also be raised in the National Assembly,” he said. Umar, who is also the PTI general-secretary, said that he didn’t do politics on the issue of coronavirus.

He mentioned that just six months back, a report released by the concerned global agencies had indicated that Pakistan required 10 years to complete the vaccination against coronavirus infection. He said about 71.5 million people had received coronavirus vaccine till December 31, 2021. He said the federal government had spent Rs250 billion to purchase the coronavirus vaccine, adding the federal government had ensured provision of Covid-19 vaccine to every citizen in the country without any discrimination.

He mentioned that the sister of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had tweeted that the Sindh province didn’t have the permission to purchase the coronavirus vaccine. Umar said he didn’t know that any law existed in the country that barred Sindh from purchasing the vaccine. “What is this law as law experts also don’t know about its presence? We would abolish such a law if it really existed,” he remarked.

He appealed to the general citizens to wear face masks and observe due safety measures as the fifth wave of coronavirus infection was about to begin in Pakistan and clear indications were present to this effect.

He said the Local Government Act of Sindh didn’t empower the municipal agencies of Sindh to get due administrative, financial, and political powers. Whatever power was available to the municipal agencies in Sindh was being withdrawn as the provincial government’s step to this effect was unconstitutional, said the minister. He said such an act of the provincial government endangered the Federation of Pakistan. He said the provinces should act in line with the 18th Constitutional Amendment (to devolve powers to local governments) that had empowered the provincial governments. He said the presence of an empowered local government set-up was necessary for the continuity of the democratic dispensation and integrity of Pakistan. The people wouldn’t get their due rights if devolution of powers to the grassroot-level didn’t take place. He said the people would become upset if the process of devolution was not completed in the country.

A petition was being prepared for moving the court against the newly-passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill. He said that due legal and judicial recourse would be adopted against the new local government law of Sindh. They would take every possible step to ensure the protection of the rights of people of Sindh.

Asad Umar told media persons that the IMF’s fiscal programme had been continuing in the case of Pakistan for the past 30 years and the Finance Ministry had done extensive negotiations with the IMF to get the same. He said the government would try to ensure that prices of daily use items were not affected as a result of direct taxes to the tune of Rs71 billion. The Finance Ministry had declared that people had to bear the burden of direct taxation to the tune of only Rs two billion.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, while responding to the statement of Federal and Planning Minister Asad Umar, said it was the provincial minister belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party who had taken cognisance of the pilferage of wheat in the province.

He said it was the Sindh government that had written to the National Accountability Bureau to launch a probe into the theft of wheat.

He said the theft of wheat had taken place during the tenure of the person whose chief polling agent was Imran Khan. The Sindh government had caught the mice involved in pilferage of wheat. “One of the mice has eaten up Rs40 billion belonging to the coronavirus fund. The same mouse stole Rs600 billion related to the LNG purchase while some other mice have created sugar and wheat crises in the country,” said Ghani.