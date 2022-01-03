 
Monday January 03, 2022
Two soldiers injured in NW blast

By Our Correspondent
January 03, 2022
MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces were injured in a blast during a dismounted patrol at Madakhel area in Spinwam in North Waziristan, sources said on Sunday.

The soldiers were conducting foot patrol when a remote-controlled blast took place in which two security personnel sustained injuries. The injured soldiers were identified as Naik Latif and Naik Irfan, who were rushed to a local hospital.Meanwhile, a man was injured when the vehicle of a tribal elder was attacked in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan.

