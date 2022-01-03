Two soldiers injured in NW blast

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces were injured in a blast during a dismounted patrol at Madakhel area in Spinwam in North Waziristan, sources said on Sunday.
The soldiers were conducting foot patrol when a remote-controlled blast took place in which two security personnel sustained injuries. The injured soldiers were identified as Naik Latif and Naik Irfan, who were rushed to a local hospital.Meanwhile, a man was injured when the vehicle of a tribal elder was attacked in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan.
Forty-five per cent of Pakistanis did not like Dr Faisal Sultan's performance and found it under par
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that the provincial government has promised to provide...
MULTAN: Commander Southern Command and Project Management Committee Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider...
NEW YORK: Omicron variant symptoms appear to be different than the previous Covid-19 symptoms felt from earlier...
ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors on Sunday expressed its concern over the...
ISLAMABAD: Journalist Ansar Abbasi has filed an application before the honorable Chief Justice Islamabad High Court...
Comments