Two soldiers injured in NW blast

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces were injured in a blast during a dismounted patrol at Madakhel area in Spinwam in North Waziristan, sources said on Sunday.

The soldiers were conducting foot patrol when a remote-controlled blast took place in which two security personnel sustained injuries. The injured soldiers were identified as Naik Latif and Naik Irfan, who were rushed to a local hospital.Meanwhile, a man was injured when the vehicle of a tribal elder was attacked in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan.