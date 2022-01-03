Omar Khalid wins Faldo Series crown by 27 strokes

KARACHI: In what was a record-breaking performance, Omar Khalid won the Faldo Series Pakistan title with a whopping margin of 27 strokes here at the wind-swept Airmen Golf Club on Monday.

With scores of 73 and 69 on the first two days, Omar was almost assured of a big win but that didn’t prevent the former national amateur champion from giving another commanding performance in the final round of the prestigious event, which carries World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Karachi’s Nadir Khan won in the boys under-21 category with Hamza Zahid Khan finishing second. Mardan’s Laraib-ur-Rehman claimed the boys-under-16 title with Muhammad Darmal finishing second. National ladies champion Humna Amjad bounced back to win in the girls under-21 category ahead of Daniah Syed. Ayesha Kashif, the sole participants in girls under-16 event, was declared winner in her category.

But all the other participants were overshadowed by Omar’s heroics.

Omar, an A levels student at Karachi’s Nixor College, emerged as the overall champion in the tournament which served as trials to select the Pakistan team for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Finals to be held in Vietnam later this year.

Omar, 17, shot a final round score of 75 to finish with a 54-hole aggregate of 217 in the boys under-18 category of the tournament. Fellow Karachi player Yashal Shah finished as the runner up with 247, 30 shots behind the winner.

In the overall results, Omar triumphed by a big margin of 27 strokes as the second-best player on the overall leader-board was Nadir Khan who finished with an aggregate of 244 in the under-21 category.

“I’m pleased with my performance in this tournament,” said Omar, who won the Faldo Series Boys under-16 title in 2020. He holds the record of being the youngest ever National Amateur champion having won the 60th National Amateurs at Karachi Golf Club last January at 16.

“Hopefully I’ll continue with the same form in future tournaments,” added Omar, who is looking forward to featuring in the Faldo Series Asia Grand Finals.

Meanwhile, in the boys under-21 category Nadir capitalised on his eight-shot lead to win the title after carding 81. Hamza score 83 to take the silver medal followed by Lahore’s Damil Ataullah.

In the boys under-16 category, Laraib survived anxious moments before edging Darmal by two strokes. AGC’s Ashaas finished third.

In the girls under-21 category, Humna scored 79 to win the title by six strokes ahead of Daniah.

AVM Zubair Hassan Khan was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Also present at the occasion were Tournament Director Asad I.A Khan, Vice President of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and Chief Referee Col Zahid Iqbal.