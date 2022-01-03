Navy claim top honours in CNS Open Shooting

ABy our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy won the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship with 20 gold medals at PN Shooting range here on Sunday.

In total, Navy took 20 gold, 19 silver and eight bronze medals to take first position while Army stood second with 13 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze medals.

The last event was double trap. In its individual category, Navy’s Owais Ali clinched gold medal and Army’s Farrukh Nadeem and Junaid Ali took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the said event, Army won gold and Navy took silver while PAF grabbed bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Wapda with one gold and one bronze medals took third position and HEC got fourth position with one silver and four bronze medals.

Sindh stood fifth with one silver and three bronze medals and PAF with nine bronze medals achieved sixth position.

Federal Rifle Association won one bronze medal for seventh position. The teams of Punjab, KPK, and Balochistan could not win any medal.