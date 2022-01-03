Cavani will stay at Man Utd, insists Rangnick

MANCHESTER: Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has ruled out the possibility of losing Edinson Cavani this month.

The Uruguayan has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since joining on a free transfer in October 2020.

However, the 34-year-old’s time in England has also been beset by injury problems and a controversial ban last season for using what the English Football Association deemed racist language in a social media post.