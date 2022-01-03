Cavani will stay at Man Utd, insists Rangnick

MANCHESTER: Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has ruled out the possibility of losing Edinson Cavani this month.
The Uruguayan has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since joining on a free transfer in October 2020.
However, the 34-year-old’s time in England has also been beset by injury problems and a controversial ban last season for using what the English Football Association deemed racist language in a social media post.
JOHANNESBURG: Former Senegal star El Hadji Diouf has told the current national squad they will win the Africa Cup of...
KARACHI: In what was a record-breaking performance, Omar Khalid won the Faldo Series Pakistan title with a whopping...
SYDNEY: Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini both slumped to shock defeats in their opening matches of the season at...
KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association has come forward to end the acute shortage of junior events in the...
ABy our correspondentKARACHI: Pakistan Navy won the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship with 20 gold medals at PN...
AMELBOURNE: Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said on Sunday there was still “quite a bit to play out” on whether...
Comments