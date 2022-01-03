Messi tests positive for Covid

PARIS: Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and entered self-isolation, his club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Sunday.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was one of four PSG players to test positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.
Messi tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina.
“He is constantly in contact with our medical service. When he is negative, he will be able to return to France,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told a press conference.
The Argentinian star has endured a difficult start to life in the French capital since an emotional exit from Barcelona last summer.
