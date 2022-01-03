Ushna wins ladies title; Aqeel, Abid to meet in men’s final

ISLAMABAD: Ageing tennis champion Aqeel Khan accounted for young Mohammad Shoaib in a brisk fashion while Ushna Sohail continued her dominance in the women circuit winning 7th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis title at the PTF Complex Courts Sunday.

In the men’s singles semi-finals, Aqeel against the pre-match expectations did not allow Shoaib to play his normal game, beating him in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to move into the final. Shoaib was missing the shots he played two weeks back during his title victory against the same opponent in the Federal Cup.

Shoaib’s cross-court and down-the-line shots did not hit the target and so was his first serve. On the other hand, Aqeel did get everything required to put the youngster under pressure and succeeded in achieving an easy win. The top seed will now play against an unexpected opponent in the final on Monday. Mohammad Abid upset Muzammil Murtaza 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to earn a place in the final. The second seed after winning the first set easily lost the momentum and was beaten in the next two by Abid with ease.

Ladies’ final was a continuation of an interesting duel between Ushna and Sarah Mahboob following recent results. Sarah won the Federal Cup with Ushna coming back strong to grab BB and Serena titles. Here again, Ushna emerged winner as she rallied back from one set down to beat Sarah 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ushna was leading 5-1 in the third after securing the second and kept up the pressure winning the decisive one at 6-2. Ushna’s back-hand power shots were too hot to handle for Sarah who was not seen at her best going into the third set.

Results: Ladies’ singles final: Ushna Suhail bt Sarah Mahboob 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s singles semi-finals: Mohammad Abid bt Muzammil Murtaza 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-2.

Boys’ 18 and under singles semi-finals: Hasheesh Kumar bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-0, 6-4; Sami Zeb bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-1.

Girls’ 18 and under singles semi-finals: Amna Ali Qayum bt Saher Aleem 6-1, 6-0; Natalia Zaman bt Sheeza Sajid 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Boys’ 14 and under singles semi-finals: Asad Zaman bt Abubakar Talha 4-0, 5-4(2); Muhammad Salaar bt Ibrahim 2-4, 5-4(3), 4-2.

Boys/Girls’ 12 and under singles semi-finals: Amir Mazari bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1, 4-1; Abubakar Talha bt Samer Zaman 4-1, 4-1.