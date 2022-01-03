Novice Joy inspires Bangladesh to 175-2 as New Zealand toil

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: An unbeaten 70 by Mahmudul Hasan Joy, backed by 64 from Najman Hossain Shanto, put Bangladesh in a strong position at stumps on day two of the first Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.

The tourists were 175 for two at the close of play, trailing New Zealand by 153 with eight wickets in hand and the pitch playing true.

It was only the third innings in Tests for the 21-year-old Joy, who was dismissed for nought and six in his one previous outing against Pakistan last month.

But he played with plenty of maturity on a day that belonged to the tourists, facing 211 deliveries for his unbeaten 70 and forging a 104-run partnership with 23-year-old Shanto which impressed New Zealand’s only successful bowler Neil Wagner.

“The younger guys that played today played phenomenally,” Wagner said. “They played quite patiently, they didn’t give many opportunities and they sort of hung in there.

“When the ball was there to score, they scored and when we looked like trying to get them out they left well and defended well.”

But Wagner said the Test outcome was still far from clear with three days remaining.

“There’s still a lot of cricket left and that’s the beauty of Test cricket going five days.

“The wicket might take turn but also create opportunities later down the track if those cracks do come into play.”

New Zealand resumed the second morning at 258 for five and were all out before lunch for 328, their lowest score on a home wicket in nine Tests against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh then enjoyed ideal batting conditions as they made a solid reply.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the Toss

New Zealand 1st Innings

Latham(c) c †Liton b Shoriful 1

Young run out (Najmul/†Liton) 52

Conway c †Liton b Haque 122

Taylor c Shadman Islam b Shoriful 31

Nicholls c Shadman b Mominul 75

Tom† b Ebadat 11

Ravindra c Shadman b Shoriful 4

Jamieson c Shadman b Mehidy 6

Southee c Mominul b Mehidy 6

Wagner c †Liton b Mehidy 0

Boult not out 9

Extras: (b 1, lb 4, nb 3, w 3) 11

Total: (108.1 Ov, RR: 3.03) 328

Fall: 1-1, 3.3 ov 2-139, 48.3 ov 3-189, 66.4 ov 4-227, 79.1 ov 5-258, 87.3 ov 6-265, 92.6 ov 7-297, 101.2 ov 8-316, 105.4 ov 9-316, 105.5 ov 10-328, 108.1 ov

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 26-7-77-0 Shoriful Islam 26-7-69-3 Ebadot Hossain 18-3-75-1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 32-9-86-3 Najmul Hossain Shanto 2-0-10-0 Mominul Haque 4.1-0-6-2

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Shadman c & b Wagner 22

Mahmudul not out 70

Najmul c Young b Wagner 64

Mominul (c) not out 8

Extras: (lb 4, w 2, pen 5) 11

Total: (67 Ov, RR: 2.61) 175/2

Yet to bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das †, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Fall: 1-43, 18.1 ov 2-147, 57.6 ov

Bowling: Tim Southee 15-2-41-0 Trent Boult 14-5-37-0 Kyle Jamieson 13-4-35-0 Neil Wagner 16-5-27-2 Rachin Ravindra 9-1-26-0

Umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Gaffaney