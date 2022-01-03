Hales looking forward to PSL

LAHORE: English batsman Alex Hales, who is representing Islamabad United, is looking forward to playing in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In a video message, Hales said: “I am looking forward to joining Islamabad United again in this season’s PSL. I played my first PSL match in Pakistan for Islamabad United back in PSL 4.

Conditions in Pakistan are really good, I really enjoy the ball coming on to the bat, these are very different conditions to other Asian venues.”