In the noose

The current inflation is an outcome of the country’s mismanaged economic policies, which have pushed Pakistan to the verge of destruction and economic disaster. The IMF’s pressure is making matters worse as policies are devised according what it deems best – not what is best for people. The ever-worsening economic conditions of the country have made survival difficult for the lower and middle classes. Even the most basic necessities are beyond reach. The poor are exhausted. The government needs to devise people-friendly economic policies that might ease the suffering of ordinary people.

Mudassir Ahmed

Hyderabad