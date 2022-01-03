Secret to success

This refers to the article ‘Lessons from 1971’ by Dr Naazir Mahmood (December 27). The first time that the people of East Pakistan felt disenchanted with West Pakistan was when the capital was shifted from Karachi to Islamabad without any justification. East Pakistanis considered Dhaka a better alternative than Islamabad as the All India Muslim League was created in Dhaka. The last nail in the coffin was when the Awami League, which won the 1970 elections, was denied the right to form the government by the politicians, feudal lords and the bureaucracy of West Pakistan. The East Pakistanis were forced to secede by a well-orchestrated conspiracy. No wonder that no one has been held responsible for the fall of Dhaka. Even today, the same groups continue to hold sway over the country and its resources. As a result, the nation is witnessing political, economic, and social regression.

The writer also claims that “If you concentrate too much power at the centre, things start falling apart as they did in 1971 in (former) East Pakistan which fought to go its own way”. If so, the present day Pakistan should have been a vibrant state after the passing of the 18th Amendment which devolved a number of powers and resources to the provinces. However, there has only been more bickering all around. Sincerity and honesty of the leadership is far more important than the distribution of power.

Arif Majeed

Karachi