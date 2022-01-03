Consuming a lot

This refers to the article, ‘Stopping climate change’ by Christopher Orlet (December 29). The author claims that it is the government’s actions, not those of consumers that can avert climate change. However, one believes that an individual’s habits cannot be set aside in the discussion of how to address the challenge of climate change.
It is individuals – not governments – whose increased demands for consumer goods lead to greater production. This consumption-oriented lifestyle greatly impacts the amount of greenhouse gases emitted. It is only with a joint effort of the government and people that a climate catastrophe can be stopped – alone neither can do much.
Abdul Basit
Phalia
