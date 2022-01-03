Smoky health

Walking on the streets of Punjab, one cannot help think that people have no thought to spare for the climate and the environment. Nobody cares about what he/she is inhaling. Smoke from engines and burning garbage is constantly polluting the atmosphere. It’s really unfortunate that the air quality of Punjab’s three biggest cities has fallen so drastically. The air quality of Lahore is around 362 AQI, while that of Faisalabad and Rawalpindi is around the same.

Despite laws against smoke-producing engines, vehicles with such engine roam freely around country. This is a matter of great concern. Our elders and children live in this environment. Hospitals are flooded with patients of respiratory disorder, insomnia, depression. The smog has also caused a number of accidents due to reduced visibility. Yet, those in charge are asleep. During the Covid-19 lockdown, the amount of pollutants in the air dropped sharply, but now the situation is the same. If this doesn’t stop, the situation will only get worse and everyone will suffer the consequences. People should avoid burning fossil fuels in vehicles and industries and opt for public transport and cleaner alternatives. There should also be a proper system for garbage disposal. Moreover, more trees should be planted.

Anas Abdullah

Rawalpindi