Broken system

These days corruption and bribery are very common – even during exams. It is an open secret that during the matriculation and intermediate exams across the country, a number of people in the management staff of the exam centres take money from students and allow them to cheat. Apart from the obvious problems, this practice is doubly unjust for those students who fail to get admissions in good colleges and are left behind despite their hard work.
In the recent result of the Intermediate Annual Examinations of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, more than 700 students scored 1100 out of 1100. While this was a result of the special Covid-19 circumstances, it too reflects poorly on the state of education in the country. The education ministry should work to ensure that Pakistan’s education system and policy are improved such that a better quality of education can be imparted.
Ali Sufyan Khan
Peshawar
