Self-accountability

There is an increasing tendency in people to blame the government for everything that is wrong in the country. While it is true that the government is responsible for a lot, people are equally responsible for their own actions. After all, we are the ones who choose our leaders.
For things as big as corruption and bribing to those as minor as a broken traffic signal, we are just as culpable as those who lead the country. Are we all not indulging in these acts just as often and as remorselessly? As we hold our leaders accountable, we must also do a little soul-searching on an individual level. Only when we acknowledge and remedy our own wrongdoings can the country as a whole be fixed.
Haris Bin Tahir
Rawalpindi
