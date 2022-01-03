Shutting schools

The Sindh government has decided to shut nearly 5,000 schools in one go. The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on the last day of 2021 announced that it would be closing for good 4,901 ‘non-viable’ schools in several districts of the province. The officials say that these schools have no enrollment, no proper buildings, and no teachers. Establishing these schools in the first place must be a result of some thinking process. If there is no enrollment in the said schools, it does not necessarily mean that there are no out-of-school children in those areas. There are millions of children in the country who do not have access to education for various reasons. According to some estimates, there are as many 25 million children in the country who are not enrolled in any school. The population of Sindh is nearly one-fourth of Pakistan’s population, which means there are at least six million out of school children in the province. If the schools do not have proper buildings, it is the responsibility of the provincial government to build them or make them usable.

Then there is the question of ghost teachers – who receive their salaries but do not turn up for performing their duties. Again, such teachers must be accountable and there has to be a mechanism to make them work. Now that the government of Sindh has delisted these schools from the system, what will happen to the children in those areas? According to the notification, the ‘competent authority’ has approved the delisting of these schools in view of field assessment that district education officers, coordinators, and monitoring officers conducted. They found that these schools did not ‘exist on the ground’. The field assessment did not come up with any suggestion other than closing the schools down. The department claims that it had published a list of such schools to give an opportunity to the public for raising objections against closure of these schools. Since the department did not receive any complaints from anyone, it decided to delist the schools.

Keeping in view the low literacy rate prevalent in rural areas of Sindh, it is a far cry to expect the public from those villages to read the list and come up with a complaint to the department. According to the data available on the SLED RSU website there are over 41,000 schools registered in the system. That also means that nearly 10 percent of schools were non-functional which the department should have activated rather than delisting them from the system. The rate at which population is rising in the country, soon there will be many more children needing access to education. The districts where these schools were ‘located’ have some of the least developed areas in the province. They need more investment in education so that children in these areas can get quality education. The Sindh government needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to enhance education achievement and provision of facilities to the existing schools in these districts.