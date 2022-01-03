Afghanistan aid

There is now no choice. Humanitarian aid has to be provided to Afghanistan and its people in large sums to save them from literal starvation and misery which has flooded across the country, forcing families to sell some of their children in order to feed the others. The promises made by nations and organisations to pour aid into Afghanistan must now be turned into reality. According to the UN, by the end of the year, 3.2 million Afghan children will be suffering acute malnutrition. Already many are suffering malnutrition and other problems which arise as a result of inflation and unrest, which have overtaken the country since the pullout by US and Nato troops in mid-August last year. The world can no longer just wait and watch while such horrors continue before its eyes. This is especially true since the misery wreaked on Afghanistan was created essentially by others, principally by the US which invaded the country 20 years ago.

It is time to act. The world must unite for this purpose. Humanitarian aid needs to be delivered to Afghanistan immediately. There can now be no waiting period, no hesitation, no rethinking of ideas. Afghanistan is a country most in need of aid. It is true that the Covid-19 pandemic has left many countries in financially weak situations. But we know that the West and organisations that work in the humanitarian field are still able to act and put in money when there is a tragedy unfolding before their eyes on the scale that exists in Afghanistan. As the prices of food items continue to rise, people struggle to buy even a small bag of flour to cook for families and children go hungry for days at a time. The Western world in particular needs to combine forces and pour in and deliver aid in sufficient amounts to Afghanistan so that its people are at least provided with enough help to survive over the coming months. The frozen assets of Afghanistan mean that the country has no money to help itself. Even before the Taliban takeover, it was a country which was essentially dependent on aid from the outside world. Never before has it needed aid as it does now. There is no time to waste and aid for Afghanistan must come in before the crisis that organisations have been warning us about truly hits the country with full force and kills people simply because there is no food to buy or no money to buy it with.