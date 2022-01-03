Over 19pc increase in emergency calls in 2021

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 rescued 1,299,580 emergency victims responding to over 1,262,333 emergencies during the year 2021.

There was 19.74pc (253,938) emergencies, which was an increase in the number of emergencies as compared to the year-2020. There was an increase of 16.88pc in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs), 33.44pc in fire cases, 23.97pc in medical, 19.30pc fall from height, 9.71pc in crime-related emergencies, 10.55pc in delivery cases, 5.63pc in explosions and 11.15pc miscellaneous emergencies as compared to the year 2020. The data revealed that four categories of including building collapse, work occupational injuries, electric shock & drowning emergencies were seen to be decreased in 2021 as compared to the year 2020.

DG PESD was briefed that Rescue 1122 responded to 1251,666 emergencies during 2021 in all districts of Punjab which was a 19.74pc (208,132) increase as compared to the year 2020. Out of total emergencies, 364,030 were Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) with an increase of 16.90pc (52,556) emergencies as compared previous year.

The Rescue Service responded to 20810 fire emergencies, 715191 medical, 28883 falls from height, 41052 delivery cases, 34314 crime cases, 16015 work/occupation injuries, 1465 drowning cases, 687 building collapse, 169 explosions, 8817 electric shocks, 2699 scalds burn and 28,561 miscellaneous emergencies in Punjab during 2021.

The data revealed that building collapse, work occupational injuries, electric shock, and drowning emergencies were decreased in the year 2021 by 33.94pc (-352), 9.15pc (-1612), 4.22pc (-119), and 1.74pc (-26) respectively as compared to the year 2020.