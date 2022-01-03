LAHORE: The 23rd intensive review course in orthopedic surgery is being held at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore. The course is being held in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery from January 3 (today) to January 5. This course is being conducted especially for those student doctors who have to take FCPS, FRCS and MS exams.
