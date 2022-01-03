Crime rate reduced by 44pc in 2021, says police spokesman

LAHORE:A Punjab police spokesperson has said in the last four months of 2021, there was a clear reduction of up to 44pc in crime incidents (crimes against persons and crime against property) and Emergency 15 call record data highlighted a significant decrease in crime graph.

According to the spokesperson, 56,087 incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom were reported in Punjab during September after which the call rate of such crimes started decreasing and 29.479 incidents were reported in December.

In the last four months, the number of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom cases in Punjab decreased by 48pc. In Punjab, 23,162 incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reported during September while 14,819 incidents were reported in December. Incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom decreased 44pc in the last four months. Around 13,750 incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom were reported in Lahore in September 2021 while 7,383 incidents were reported in December.

Regarding details of anti-crime property in Lahore he said in the last four months, incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reported in Lahore by 40pc reduction. In the provincial capital, 6,087 incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reported in September 2021 while 3,759 incidents were reported in December.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has issued annual performance statistics for 2021. Around 43,855,280 calls out of which 27,587,925 calls were considered hoaxes/ irrelevant and 4,325,938 calls with genuine concerns and the dispatch control centre generated cases for action. Around 1,411,872 calls received sought information, consultancy and 116,160 calls for traffic management and city traffic police help. Electronic Data Analysis centre provided 5,561 audio and video electronic evidence to police investigation officers. The authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre reported 57,079 suspected observations to Lahore police.

The PSCA Lost and Found centre contributed to the recovery of 134 missing persons, 2377 motorbikes, 41 cars, and 45 auto-rickshaws through its. The Media Monitoring Centre reported 4,254 social media pages to LEAs. Moreover, MMC, PSCA WebTV, and Radio Safe city 88.6 continued their campaign regarding road safety, E-Challan, efficient use of 15 emergency helpline, and other issues on official social media pages, radio, and web TV. PSCA introduced 8815 SMS System to E-Challan defaulters.