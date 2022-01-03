Perishable items rates reduced, but not implemented

LAHORE: The government has failed to control the overcharging in the City which resulted in no relief to the general public from improved supplies of fruits and vegetables as the seasonal production of the perishable was touching its peak.

However, the government has managed to reduce the rates in official price list only which is not implemented anywhere in the City. The price of chicken live bird was unchanged at Rs186 per kg, while it sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs270 per kg, and sold at Rs300 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, B-Grade at Rs26 to 28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs27 to 29 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of garlic local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs290 to 300 kg sold at Rs360 per kg, and Thai fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Cucumber farm price declined by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 kg.

Bitter gourd gained by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Spinach farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 and spinach local by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Zucchini long was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, Zucchini farm by Rs13 per kg, was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Pumpkin was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs200 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs117 to 121 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg, and cabbage increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs83 to 86 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, carrot local declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Radish was also declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs68 to 195 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was unchanged at Rs85 to 88 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandhari unchanged at Rs200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs420 to 430 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs285 to 295 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 420 per kg.

Guava was unchanged at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Musammi A grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, B-grade at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 150 per dozen.

Fruiter A-grade was gained by Rs10 per dozen, foxed at Rs135 to 140 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Citrus fruit was increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs73 to 76 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 120 per dozen.