LAHORE: Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has promoted Azhara Sultana, Instructor Nursing College Lahore General Hospital to Grade 18, and appointed her as Assistant Director General Nursing Punjab.
A formal notification has also been issued in this regard and she has taken over her new responsibilities. A delegation of Young Nurses Association LGH led by Khalida Tabassum called on Azhara Sultana and welcomed her new appointment and said that she has vast experience in administrative matters. On this occasion, Azhara Sultana assured the delegation that she would use all her energies to solve the genuine problems of the nurse's community. She said Health Sector was the top priority of the government.
