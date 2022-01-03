Two youths hit to death by dumper

LAHORE: Two youths were hit to death by a dumper filled with gravel in Raiwind area on Sunday. Angry mob tried to set the dumper on fire, following the accident. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot. The victims were identified as Ghulam Rasool, 40, son of Maqsood Shah and Karamat, 35. The accident took place within the limits of Raiwind Ada Plot police Chowki. Relatives of the deceased staged a protest demonstration.

Three shot at: Three persons were shot at and wounded in Defence A police limits on Sunday. The accused Haroon came to an auto shop to get the key. The shopkeeper asked him to show his ID card, on which he got infuriated and along with his brother Hadid and two unidentified accused opened fire and injured three people. The injured were identified as Zahid, Ali Raza and Assad. The firing hit Zahid's abdomen, Ali Raza's ankle and Assad's leg. The injured were shifted to General Hospital. Police arrested Hadid and Bashir.

arrested: Harbanspura police arrested a man and his two accomplices for firing outside in-laws' house. The accused were identified as Osama, Waleed and Asadullah alias Sheru. The accused Osama, a resident of Johar Town, had come to the house of his in-laws in Harbanspura with two friends to reconcile with his angry wife. A case has been registered against the accused persons.

tortured: A woman was tortured in the Garden Town area here on Sunday over a property issue. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Model Town. He directed for arresting the culprits involved in the torture.