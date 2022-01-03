Past govts misused national resources, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reduced expenditures of the Chief Minister’s office. According to the official sources here Sunday, the national resources were ruthlessly used in the name of CM’s office expenditures in 2017-18, which was the last tenure of Shehbaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister’s Office released a comparison of the expenditures made during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure in the financial year 2017-18 and the government of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the financial year 2020-21.

The total expenditure of the Chief Minister’s office during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure in 2017-18 was more than Rs230 million whereas the same was only above Rs140 million in Usman Buzdar’s tenure in 2020-21.

More than Rs40 million were spent on the maintenance of vehicles of CM’s office in 2017-18, but more than Rs10 million were spent under this head in 2020-21 of Buzdar’s tenure, Rs90 million were spent by Shehbaz Sharif’s government in 2017-18 for entertainment and gifts but in the government of CM Usman Buzdar for the year 2020-21, this amount was around Rs40 million.

During the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif in 2017-18, 372,000 litres oil/ diesel/ petrol was used in CM’s office vehicles which cost the national kitty more than Rs30 million, whereas the quantity of fuel was limited to 228,000-litre in Buzdar’s tenure in 2020-21 and Rs20m was spent under this head.

The CM said that the culture of luxuries had been eliminated. The former governments mercilessly used the national exchequer but the Buzdar government was the custodian of every single penny of government resources. He said, “People have the first right over the national resources, not the elites.” He said that the elite and mafia together looted the resources of the country in the name of security, constructing and repair of private residences.

EDUCATION, HEALTH: The chief minister said that provision of education and health facilities to people on equal basis is among top priorities of the government.

According to official sources, the CM said:” Allah, The Almighty, has given us an opportunity to serve the deprived segment of the society. He said that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, promises made by the government were being fulfilled. The Punjab government would provide Rs400 billion for the Universal Health Care Programme, he said.

The CM said that “Naya Pakistan Sehat Card” programme had been launched in Lahore, DG Khan and Sahiwal Divisions, and it would be launched in Rawalpindi Division on January 20, in Faisalabad Division on February 9 and in Multan Division on February 22. The Naya Pakistan Sehat Card project will be launched in Bahawalpur Division on March 2, in Gujranwala on March 22 and in Sargodha Division on March 31.

He said that under the Universal Health Care Programme, the number of beds had also been increased from 10,000 to 30,000.

The number of public and private hospitals on the panel had been increased from 43 to 150. The Naya Pakistan Sehat Card would be used in the treatment of deadly diseases, including cancer, he added. Usman Buzdar said the card would also cater treatment for heart disease, hepatitis, liver disease, TB, AIDS, emergency and fractures.

OPPOSITION: Usman Buzdar said that unfortunately the opposition had put the national interests aside and creating chaos in the country just for the sake of personal gains. According to a news release, the CM said that the hollow slogan of “Vote ko izzat do” had met its logical end. He said that practically the performance of the opposition was zero, adding that those who hindered national development would get nothing. He said that the opposition could not hoodwink people with their blame games, false promises and propaganda anymore. The administrative measures taken by the government to control inflation had resulted in stability in prices of essential commodities, he added.