Monday January 03, 2022
World

Unidentified person enters North Korea from South

By AFP
January 03, 2022

Seoul: An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said on Sunday, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the neighbours. Years of repression and poverty in North Korea have led more than 30,000 people to flee to the South in the decades since the Korean War, but crossings in the other direction are extremely rare.

