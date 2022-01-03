New Dutch government to have record number of women

The Hague: A record number of women are due to make up the next Dutch government after the incoming coalition published its list of ministers and secretaries of state on Sunday. An unprecedented 14 of the 29 ministers and secretaries of state will be women, including 10 of the 20 ministers. The four-party coalition will be sworn in on January 10 after reaching a deal in December -- a record 271 days after elections in March -- handing Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office.
Cape Town: South Africa’s spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to...
MOSCOW: Russia has reported 18,233 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,537,966,...
Nairobi: World-renowned Kenyan conservationist and politician Richard Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped to...
Seoul: An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said on...
Kano, Nigeria: Police in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state have freed 21 schoolchildren kidnapped by gunmen on...
DHAKA: Bangladesh's Covid-19 positivity rate, or the percentage of people who test positive for the virus, increased...
