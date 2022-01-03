New Dutch government to have record number of women

The Hague: A record number of women are due to make up the next Dutch government after the incoming coalition published its list of ministers and secretaries of state on Sunday. An unprecedented 14 of the 29 ministers and secretaries of state will be women, including 10 of the 20 ministers. The four-party coalition will be sworn in on January 10 after reaching a deal in December -- a record 271 days after elections in March -- handing Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office.