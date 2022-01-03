Eleven troops hurt, 29 ‘terrorists’ neutralised in Burkina: army

Ouagadougou: Eleven soldiers were wounded and 29 "terrorists" neutralised in a weekend attack on security forces in Burkina Faso’s troubled northwest, the army said on Sunday. Military and police units came under attack on Saturday in the area of Gomboro "by armed individuals", the army said.

"The fighting caused injuries to 11 soldiers who were treated. Their response and counter-offensive allowed the neutralisation of 29 terrorists and the recovery of a large amount of combat materiel including weapons, vehicles and communication equipment," the statement said.