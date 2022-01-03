Dutch protest

Amsterdam: Thousands of protesters defied authorities and gathered in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on Sunday to oppose coronavirus restrictions, leading to clashes and arrests. The demonstrators rallied in one of the city´s main squares, according to an AFP journalist, despite Dutch authorities banning the protest beforehand.
Cape Town: South Africa’s spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to...
MOSCOW: Russia has reported 18,233 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,537,966,...
Nairobi: World-renowned Kenyan conservationist and politician Richard Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped to...
Seoul: An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said on...
Kano, Nigeria: Police in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state have freed 21 schoolchildren kidnapped by gunmen on...
The Hague: A record number of women are due to make up the next Dutch government after the incoming coalition...
Comments