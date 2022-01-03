 
Monday January 03, 2022
World

Dutch protest

By AFP
January 03, 2022

Amsterdam: Thousands of protesters defied authorities and gathered in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on Sunday to oppose coronavirus restrictions, leading to clashes and arrests. The demonstrators rallied in one of the city´s main squares, according to an AFP journalist, despite Dutch authorities banning the protest beforehand.

