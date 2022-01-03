 
close
Monday January 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

5 die in Moscow

By AFP
January 03, 2022

Moscow: Five people were killed and 21 were injured in a bus accident south of Moscow in the early hours of Sunday, Russian authorities said. Russia’s Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the accident took place at around 5:45 am local time (0245 GMT) in the Ryazan region.

Comments