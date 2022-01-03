5 die in Moscow

Cape Town: South Africa’s spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to...
MOSCOW: Russia has reported 18,233 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,537,966,...
Nairobi: World-renowned Kenyan conservationist and politician Richard Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped to...
Seoul: An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said on...
Kano, Nigeria: Police in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state have freed 21 schoolchildren kidnapped by gunmen on...
The Hague: A record number of women are due to make up the next Dutch government after the incoming coalition...
Comments