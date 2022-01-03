 
Monday January 03, 2022
Twitter blocks US lawmaker

By AFP
January 03, 2022

Washington: Twitter said on Sunday it has permanently suspended the personal account of outspoken Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for violating the platform´s Covid-19 misinformation policy.

The lawmaker from Georgia is a loud and fervent supporter of Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and is also known for making outlandish anti-vaccine claims and other false statements about the coronavirus pandemic.

