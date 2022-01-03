Over 2,700 US flights cancelled

Washington: Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Sunday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The United States had 2,723 cancelled flights, more than half of the 4,698 cancelled worldwide, around 11:00 pm (0400 GMT Sunday), according to tracking website FlightAware. —AFP

Tutu’s ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral

Cape Town: South Africa’s spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to rest at dawn on Sunday in the Cape Town cathedral where he once preached against the brutal white-minority regime.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu died a week ago, aged 90, after a life spent fighting injustice. His ashes were "interred at St. George’s Cathedral in a private family service early today", an Anglican Church statement said.