Over 2,700 US flights cancelled

Washington: Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Sunday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.
The United States had 2,723 cancelled flights, more than half of the 4,698 cancelled worldwide, around 11:00 pm (0400 GMT Sunday), according to tracking website FlightAware. —AFP
Tutu’s ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral
Cape Town: South Africa’s spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to rest at dawn on Sunday in the Cape Town cathedral where he once preached against the brutal white-minority regime.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu died a week ago, aged 90, after a life spent fighting injustice. His ashes were "interred at St. George’s Cathedral in a private family service early today", an Anglican Church statement said.
Cape Town: South Africa’s spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to...
MOSCOW: Russia has reported 18,233 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,537,966,...
Nairobi: World-renowned Kenyan conservationist and politician Richard Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped to...
Seoul: An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year’s Day, the military in Seoul said on...
Kano, Nigeria: Police in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state have freed 21 schoolchildren kidnapped by gunmen on...
The Hague: A record number of women are due to make up the next Dutch government after the incoming coalition...
Comments