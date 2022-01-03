2,200 candidates apply for SMIU entry test

As many as 2,200 candidates applied via an online application for the entry test for 42 disciplines in bachelors, masters and PhD programmes at the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) for the spring 2022 admissions.

According to a statement issued by the SMIU, the university decided to hold the admission test in two phases on Saturday and Sunday in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. More than 1,200 candidates took the test for undergraduate programmes and the rest took the test for MS and PhD programmes.

SMIU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon said that the steady increase in the number of candidates applying for the admission test over the years is quite welcoming. “We strive to educate the youth as per the requirements of the present age,” the VC said, adding that providing admissions on the basis of full merit was the distinction of the varsity.