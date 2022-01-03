Sunni Tehreek chides federal govt for inflation

Leaders of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) at a march on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government for failing to check inflation and price hike that had made the people miserable.

They said the current rulers had pushed the country to the brink of economic collapse because of its anti-people policies.

A large number of workers and traders participated in the PST rally that started at Numaish Chorangi and ended at the Jama Cloth Market. The protesters shouted slogans against the federal government for trying to strike a deal with the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume the loan facility.

They condemned the frequent increases in the rates of petroleum products, daily use commodities and power tariff. Addressing the rally’s participants, PST chief Sarwat Ejaz Qadri termed the protests against inflation a public referendum against the government.

“Due to the rising price hike and unemployment, people have started committing suicides but the incompetent rulers are following the dictation of the IMF,” he said. Qadri said that the government was incompetent as it had done nothing except telling lies to the media. The incompetent rulers could not control price hike and joblessness and they would have to go, he added.

Calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government corrupt, he said that due to the government policies, the poor were becoming poorer and the rich were getting richer. He recalled that prior to the last general elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan had publicly announced that he would prefer committing suicide rather than going to the IMF. Trader leaders Hakeem Shah, Shakir Fancy and others also addressed the march.