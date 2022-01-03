‘Books help the youth become aware of social values’

The 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) would culminate on Monday (today) at the Karachi Expo Centre . The book fair had kicked off on December 30, 2021. According to an estimate, more than 100,000 people visited the book fair on Sunday.

Sindh Culture & Tourism Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro, Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh Registrar Rafia Javed, assistant commissioners of different districts of the city, foreign diplomats, and political, literary, religious and social personalities also visited the book fair.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Soomro said activities like book fairs play an important role in eradicating extremism among the youth. “Getting close to books helps young people become aware of social values.”

He assured the management of the book fair of complete cooperation from the culture department, and asked the management to organise book fairs in other districts of the province as well. He said that it is welcoming that people of all ages are visiting the fair to buy books.

Chinese nationals were also observed taking special interest in the book fair. Children were seen drawn to books of poems and stories as well as textbooks, while a large number of women also visited the fair.

In the evening, the Expo Centre seemed to run out of space. Due to the large number of people, especially students, stocks of publishers and stall holders from different cities of the country almost ran out, but they called in new stocks.

Publishers participating in the fair reiterated their commitment to expand their stalls next year. A large number of children and youth attended the book fair and bought books while also complying with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Given the large number of people taking interest in books on display at the fair, more publishers expressed keen interest in setting up stalls at the Expo Centre during next year’s edition of the KIBF.

Various educational activities and competitions were held for students of schools and madrasas. People attending the fair said that the unique thing about the event was the availability of all the different kinds of books under one roof.

Mahjabeen Imran said that such events increase children’s interest in books. “Such fairs should be held every month so that children get a chance to learn something.” More than 50 publishers have announced a 60 per cent discount on books on the last day, while many publishers have also arranged special gifts for women and children.