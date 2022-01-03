Motorcycle lifter held

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter who is also the son of the chief of Karachi’s top gang of motorcycle lifters.

According to the police, the suspect was identified as Waqar Jokhio. He was arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with the police. The AVLC said that he was the son of Abdul Ghaffor Khokhar who ran the city’s top organised gang of motorcycle lifters. They added that the arrested man was also a professional motorcycle lifter and he had been arrested at least four times in the past.