Man detained after wife found hanged in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Police on Sunday detained a man after his wife was found hanged at their house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The hanged body was found at a house located near Kamran Chowrangi within the remits of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. It was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

The deceased woman was identified as 38-year-old Shumaila, wife of Amir. She was the mother of three children. Police said the parents of the victim suspected that she might have been killed by her husband as they routinely had clashes. Upon her parents’ suspicion, the police detained the victim’s husband who in his initial statement told them that he was present at the house when the incident took place.

The husband claimed that his daughter told him that her mother had locked herself in a room and had not been responding, upon which, he broke open the door and found her hanging body. Police said no case had so far been registered and investigations were under way.

Man stabbed to death

A man identified as Liaquat, 48, was stabbed to death at a house in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday evening.

Police suspect the involvement of his wife, Najma Perveen, in the murder. She had left her husband’s house about one month ago and was staying at a house that she had acquired with the help of a person, Kamal.

The man along with his children had then shifted to his wife’s new home. According to police Najma and Kamal could be involved in the murder but nothing conclusive could be said as the investigation was in early stages. No case had been registered till the filing of this story.