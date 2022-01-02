PM, his economic managers ruined economy: Marri

KARACHI: The Pakisan People’s Party has issued a “White paper” to assess the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s rule in the country during the past three years.

PPP leader and MNA Shazia Marri unveiled the party’s white paper while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Marri said the PTI had come into power in the name of change but in fact, the incumbent ruling party had caused much devastation in the country.

She said the PTI’s rule in the country had been continuing for the past 40 months and it had caused deterioration in all the sectors. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic managers had ruined the national economy, adding Pakistan stood at the fourth position in the global ranking in terms of hike in the prices of essential commodities.

She claimed that Pakistan had become the most expensive country to live in the South Asian region, adding rate of inflation in the country had exceeded 11.5 per cent.

She said that it was undue on the part of the present incompetent government to blame coronavirus emergency for bad economic situation in the country.

Marri said the ruling PTI had failed to fulfill its pre-election commitment of offering jobs to people as in fact several employed persons in the country had been rendered jobless during the present regime. She told media persons that the number of jobless persons in the country had increased to 6.6 million.

The PPP MNA said the rate of unemployment in Sindh was a mere four per cent while joblessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had increased to 10.3 per cent, adding the the trade imbalance had increased to 30.7 per cent. She said that every Pakistani now owed Rs200,000 debt. She said the mini-budget recently unveiled by the PTI’s government had imposed taxes on the dairy industry, jewellery, electric vehicles, solar panels, and other such items.

She said PM Imran Khan had failed to fulfill the promise of ending the menaces of corruption and terrorism in the country, alleging that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rule had further strengthened terrorism and extremism in the country. The PPP leader said the present government had ruined the health sector in the country. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan before coming into power had promised to induct a small federal cabinet during the PTI’s rule but in reality, the incumbent federal cabinet had over 47 members.

She said the present government had not consulted parliament while adopting the national security policy as the consultation should have been done with all the concerned stakeholders.

Marri alleged that the PTI’s rule in the country had led to the crises of wheat, sugar, and urea, as the unavailability of fertiliser had been highly troublesome for the farmers in the country.