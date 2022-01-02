 
close
Sunday January 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Woman stoned to death in Moro

By Our Correspondent
January 02, 2022
Woman stoned to death in Moro

SUKKUR: A man stoned to death his wife at Moro in district Nausharoferoz on Saturday.

Reports said accused Ashiq Leghari surrendered himself before the police after killing his wife Ameena. He told the police that he killed his wife for serving meal late. Police registered the case against the accused.

Comments