Woman stoned to death in Moro

SUKKUR: A man stoned to death his wife at Moro in district Nausharoferoz on Saturday.
Reports said accused Ashiq Leghari surrendered himself before the police after killing his wife Ameena. He told the police that he killed his wife for serving meal late. Police registered the case against the accused.
PESHAWAR: A fifteen-member delegation of Hindu yatrees including men, women and children Saturday visited Samadhi of...
KARACHI: Lawyers on Saturday expressed reservations over out-of-turn elevation of Lahore High Court Judge Ayesha Malik...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said any clash and brawl in the...
KARACHI: The Pakisan People’s Party has issued a “White paper” to assess the performance of the Pakistan...
DADU: As many as 621 newborn babies died of different complications in district Tharparkar in the preceding year, 2021...
SUKKUR: The Excise Police on Saturday seized 120 kilograms of charas and arrested two drug peddlers near district...
Comments